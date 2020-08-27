Earthquake jolts Jamaican morning

Jamaica was rattled by a 4.5 earthquake which was felt across the island on Wednesday morning at about 7.30.

Twitter exploded with comments and memes a few minutes after, with thousands of reports of the tremor.

University of the West Indies’ Earthquake Unit of the has confirmed the earthquake.

Raymond Stewart, an analyst at the unit, sid that they were measuring the strength of the earthquake. They would have more information later.

The United States Geological Survey also reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5, 5 km SSE of Alexandria, Jamaica.

The tremor has so far been reported in Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann, St Mary, Portland, Clarendon, St Catherine and St Elizabeth.

It was the third aftershock to rattle parts of the island following January’s huge 7.7 earthquake which was felt far beyond the shores of the country.

Other Jamaicans reacted by posting notes on Twitter about where they were when the earthquake occurred.

Susan Goffe said, “Earthquake at 7.28 am Kingston, Jamaica. Did you feel it? I did in Liguanea, Two rumbling shakes."

“Felt in South St Elizabeth,” said another user identified as Sharon.

“Felt in Port Antonio,” said another user on twitter.

One user said he was in Old Harbour and felt his house shaking to the point where a photo fell off the wall.