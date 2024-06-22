Thug Nexus Selling Govt owned Land with Patwari’s help in Zirakpur: Reports Saturday, 22nd June 2024

Last year, the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab uncovered a gang that was involved in scamming common people with the help of a local Senior Town Planner of Municipal Corporation of Jalandhar. The scam was exposed after multiple individuals sought official assistance, leading to the apprehension and subsequent imprisonment of accused of a minimum of six months to get bail. A similar nexus is now reportedly operating in Zirakpur, Punjab which is working with the involvement of a local Patwari, a real estate developer and a lawyer. As per information, the nexus is involved in the sale of Government-owned land by making fabricated documents and selling them to regular people at massive amounts. Residents have indicated that this criminal enterprise operates throughout Zirakpur, targeting long-vacant government lands. These often include properties embroiled in legal disputes or awaiting judgments from the High Courts or the Supreme Court. Reports specifically name Tajinder Singh, a local Patwari responsible for several areas, including Chatt Village of Zirakpur, as a key figure in the operation. Singh reportedly boasts about his close connections with Vigilance Bureau officials, claiming to be "fearless." Other than the Patwari, two other individuals namely Pawan Garg AKA Stephy, and Puneet Garg are major stakeholders in this nexus. While talking to a journalist impersonating as land buyer, Tajinder Singh said, “ I am well connected to high rank officers in the government and have close ties with officers in vigilance bureau. So, there is no chance that any officer or department would act against me.” Similarly, the third partner, lawyer boasts of having close ties with the judiciary, claiming he can secure injunctions from the court using fabricated documents. This lawyer, identified as a close aide to Tajinder Singh and the Garg brothers, allegedly exploits these connections to manipulate legal outcomes. Inside reports also said that the Enforcement Directorate is also planning a raid to uncover the land mafia nexus in the Tricity area, including Zirakpur. Considering the significant connections between Patwari and officials of the Vigilance Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has assumed control of the investigation. According to reliable sources, the ED is set to probe the financial transactions and payments received by Patwari Tajinder Singh or his associates, particularly in relation to the sale of government lands. The ED has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the investigation, stating that no statements can be made until the inquiry reaches a conclusive stage. This development marks a critical turn in the case, as the ED's involvement underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a thorough examination of the financial dealings in question.