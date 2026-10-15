2026-10-15 17:36:04
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Belize: Wilson “Chato” Perez found murdered in Carmelita Village, Police investigate

Police are investigating the killing of 35-year-old Wilson “Chato” Perez, who was found with multiple chopping wounds in Carmelita Village, Orange Walk District, on October 13.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: Police have launched an investigation into a murder case of 35-year-old Wilson “Chato” Perez in northern Belize, Perez was also a well-known community sports organiser. He was discovered dead sustaining multiple chopping wounds in Carmelita Village, Orange Walk District on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The investigation is expected to disclose the identity of the accused, circumstances around his death along with what occurred during the time he left home on Monday night.

According to the information provided by the police, Perez left his residence to head towards the football field of the village at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12. After his prolonged absence and failing to return home, his family members initiated the search for him the next day in the early morning.

Police were informed about the incident and they responded to the site at around 07:50 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found his family members who discovered the dead body of Perez. Hilberto Romero, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, head of National Crimes Investigation Branch, validated that Perez had suffered multiple chopping wounds and stated that the investigators were inspecting the incident site as part of a comprehensive investigation.

According to the additional information provided by regional media, Perez’s body was beheaded and that there were attempts to burn his body. However, as of now the police have only verified the chopping wounds sustained by Perez and the information regarding the beheading and attempts to burn are yet to be confirmed by the authorities. It is also reported that his motorcycle was located around 100 yards from the body.

His cousin Mildred Ariaza, informed that Perez got a text message at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The family members stated that they could not find his phone, which prompted questions about who sent the message and what was the intent behind it. The possibility that Perez was tricked into going to the location has surfaced.

However, police have not verified that the message was an attempt to lure Perez to the location. Additional information about the murder is expected to be disclosed soon as the police complete their investigation.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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