SpaceX Launches Starlink 15-14 and 10-45 Missions, marking 600th Reused Booster flight

The Falcon 9 booster completed its 15th flight before landing successfully on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, marking SpaceX’s 665th Falcon 9 mission and its 84th launch of 2026.

Flight SpaceX has officially launched the Starlink 15-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:28 UTC Tuesday, July 14 (July 13th, 2026 at 6:28pm PDT).

The Falcon 9 rocket was reportedly launched from Space Launch Complex 4E carrying booster B1093-15, flying for the 15th time. The rocket delivered a batch of 27 Starlink v2-mini satellites to low Earth orbit.

As per the official reports, the booster returned to Earth, just over eight minutes after liftoff, landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed downrange in the Pacific Ocean.

NASASpaceflight.com shared the liftoff footage of the launch on Facebook noting, "SpaceX has launched the Starlink 15-14 mission today (July 13th, 2026) at 6:28pm PDT (1:28 UTC Tuesday) aboard Falcon 9 booster B1093-15 from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in sunny California, sending a batch of 27 Starlink v2-mini satellites to low-Earth orbit."

"Just over eight minutes later, after completing its mission, the booster returned to planet Earth, landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed downrange in the Pacific Ocean. This completes the 665th overall mission for a Falcon 9 rocket and it was SpaceX's 84th mission of 2026," the caption read.

The mission was the 665th overall Falcon 9 mission and SpaceX's 84th of 2026, according to the official reports.

Furthermore, SpaceX also launched the Starlink 10-45 mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1080, marking its 28th flight and the 600th launch of a flight-proven Falcon 9 booster, a milestone in the rocket family's reusability record. The booster previously flew two crew flights for Axiom Space, which includes the European Space Agency's Euclid observatory, and Northrop Grumman's NG-21.

As per the reports by weather officials, the weather forecast noted, there's a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at the time of the launch. Officials are monitoring weather conditions with concerns related to Thick Cloud Layers Rule. The forecast calls for a temperature of 77°F, overcast clouds, 85% cloud cover and a wind speed of 6mph.

"Some lingering thick clouds left over by the evening convection may be present at the beginning of the launch window but should gradually dissipate through the window," launch weather officers wrote.

"As a result, we have raised the POV slightly at the beginning of tonight's launch window, but overall good weather is expected," he added.

SpaceX's project specifically aims for a space-based Internet communication system as the launch is a part of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation, a global broadband network designed to provide high-speed internet coverage worldwide.

According to the reports, the Starlink mega-constellation uses thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit to deliver reliable internet connectivity to underserved and remote areas across the globe.

A separate Falcon 9 launched the same day from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, deploying 27 Starlink satellites as part of the Starlink 15-14 mission, reinforcing polar orbit coverage as SpaceX balances launches between its Florida and California ranges.

SpaceX is now looking forward to Thursday, July 16 as the Federal Aviation Administration concluded its review of the company's May Starship test flight, clearing SpaceX to attempt Starship Flight 13 as early as July 16. The launch will mark the second flight of the upgraded V3 Starship configuration.