US, Caribbean leaders congratulate Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell on election victory

Messages from Washington, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis and Barbados highlighted regional cooperation, stronger bilateral ties and shared development priorities following the NDC's landslide win.

Grenada: The United States has congratulated Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his electoral victory, in a statement issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and published by the US Embassy in Bridgetown on 6 November 2026.

The embassy wrote, “The U.S. looks forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Grenada on our shared priorities including in energy development, growing our transparent and reliable trade and investment partnerships, and enhancing regional security and resilience.”

Grenada’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) gained control of 14 of the nation’s 15 constituencies following general elections on November 5, 2026.

Caribbean leaders also sent messages after Mitchell’s electoral victory.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wrote, “Warm congratulations to my friend and colleague, Dickon Mitchell, on leading the National Democratic Congress to an emphatic victory in Grenada’s general election.”

He added that he values the close working relationship they have built in service and look forward to continuing the work together to strengthen the ties between Dominica and Grenada and advance the priorities of the Caribbean region.

"Best wishes to you and your team for a successful new term, and to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for the years ahead,” PM Skerrit added.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the result reflected the confidence Grenadians have placed in Mitchell’s leadership, policies and vision.

She said the two countries share deep historical, cultural and economic ties, and pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

“As close neighbours, valued friends and CARICOM brothers, we look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relationship, deepening regional cooperation and advancing our shared interests for the benefit of our citizens,” she wrote.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew congratulated Mitchell and the NDC. noting, “I extend warm congratulations to my colleague and brother, Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell, and the National Democratic Congress on their victory in Grenada’s General Elections.”

He added, “I look forward to our continued collaboration as we strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations and advance our shared vision for a stronger, more prosperous Caribbean.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said an overwhelming mandate carries the responsibility of honouring that trust through service to every citizen.

She said Barbados and Grenada share a deep friendship and a commitment to the progress of the Caribbean.

“Barbados and Grenada share a deep friendship and a common commitment to the progress of our Caribbean. I look forward to continuing our close partnership, strengthening the bonds between our countries and advancing the interests of our people within our regional family and beyond,” she wrote.

The provisional count gave the NDC 37,369 votes, or 61 per cent of valid ballots and The opposition New National Party (NNP) had 22,567 votes giving them 36.8 per cent.

This is a big shift from the general elections in 2022 where the NDC gained 9 seats while the NNP gained 6.