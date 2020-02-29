SKN experimenting with growing Canadian Red Apples

The Plant Propagation Unit of the St. Kitts Department of Agriculture is testing the growth of the Canadian red apple in St. Kitts.

The Plant Propagation Unit of the St. Kitts Department of Agriculture is testing the growth of the Canadian red apple in St. Kitts. So far, the board has fortunately developed for a year a Canadian red apple tree, said the Director of Agriculture, Melvin James.

James made this statement while his presentation at the Department of Agriculture’s Annual Review and Planning Meeting held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on February 26 following the subject “Creating Partnership and Linkages for Sustainable Agriculture.”

Agronomist in the St. Kitts Department of Agriculture’s Plant Propagation Unit, Paul Benjamin, said the goal for testing with Canadian red apples is “we need to see if fair crops could flourish in the tropical atmosphere of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Director James had big optimism that the products acclimatization research will yield fruit. “We are now in the manner of obtaining the Canadian apple, and yes it will grow,” he said. “If you know how to control it, it will have apples.”

“We are seeing ahead in the next few of years to be capable of eating regionally produced red apples,” James said.

The practice with developing the Canadian red apple tree started in May of 2019. The tree was planted at the Department of Agriculture’s Needsmust farm and is developing healthily. It is assumed to bear fruit in five years.