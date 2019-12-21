PM Skerrit to meet union representatives in New Years

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation on state-owned DBS Radio after newly formed cabinets initial meeting on Thursday.

PM Skerrit stated that he intends to meet with special delegates to review and share the structure which his government is contemplating to employ.

"I am expecting to meet all the union delegates in the New Year so that I can share the framework that the new DLP government intends to pursue and would consider their suggestions as far as reclassification is concerned."

Prime Minister stated that the first meeting with newly appointed cabinet went exceptionally well.

"I believe that our first cabinet meeting went well" added Dr Skerrit.

Additionally, he stated that there is a prominent focus on ascertainment on the part of all the members of the cabinet who considered broadly and specifically some of the things we have to focus on in coming weeks and months regarding new projects and programmes by the DLP government.

Furthermore, he mentioned that there would be a whole restructuring of various ministers.

Prime Minister said that there are certain things that the Dominica Labour Party is doing differently and indeed succeeding in achieving the country's developmental goals. However, some things still require to be improved such as the restructuring of certain ministeries,

Speaking of the necessities of restructuring Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that it is essential to provide additional attention to things like better implementation of projects and their follow-ups as well as the execution of the public sector investment programme.

Dominica Labour Party recently won its next term as the government in Dominica. The party under the administration of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit intends to build a 'Dynamic Dominica' with their new vision.

DLP has been working improve the structure and standard of living in the country and is also building climate-resilient homes to fulfil their goal of becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation.