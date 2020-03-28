PM Harris imposes 7 pm to 5 am curfew to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has imposed a curfew that will keep people off the streets during the hours of 7 pm and 5 am.

"Last nightfall I requested His Excellency the Governor-General to announce the State of Emergency. Effective from 7 pm today Saturday, March 28, 2020 all citizens and inhabitants will be subjected to a curfew between the hours of 7 pm and 5 am each day for the following 14 days. This is part of our scaled-up answer to contain COVID-19 and reduce hurt to our people," Harris said in an early daylight broadcast.

He said the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations implement for every person to remain bound to their place of residence, including their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family, except in stipulated circumstances for example essential travel to the doctor, grocery store, bank, credit union, money services, business, pharmacy or to refuel vehicles.

"The Regulations provision for the closing of non-essential businesses and regulate the hours of availability for essential services. Particularly, section 5 mentions the businesses which can open and their hours of business.

The following services are essential for the everyday functioning of our Country:

a) wholesale or retail grocery stores; commercial bakeries; or fruit and vegetable vendors shall open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The regulations further stipulate that for the first two hours of shopping seniors, disabled persons and essential workers with identification shall be granted priority;

b) doctor’s offices, hospitals and medical facilities;

c) pharmacies and medical supply establishments;

d) gas stations from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

e) hardware stores from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

f) hotels, excluding any casinos, spas, gyms, discotheques and restaurants therein. However such restaurants may offer takeaway or room service;

g) banks, credit unions and money services business from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Mondays to Thursdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays;

h) commercial ports and related businesses between 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., subject to any variation by the Ports Authority;

i) airports subject to regulation 10;

j) commercial courier flights;

k) businesses licensed to provide security guard services;

l) takeaway food vendors from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

m) the National Caribbean Insurance Company or health insurance companies; and

n) such other businesses or undertakings as may be specifically exempted in writing by the Commissioner of Police.

As part of the stepped up response we have imposed social and physical distancing protocols as part of our plan to protect you. Businesses will be required to observe a physical distance of 6ft between its customers in and outside of their businesses.

Regarding the public service all essential workers must report to work. The Secretary of Cabinet will determine any other category required to report for duty.

Given the congestion in public transport vehicles and the potential for contagion we have imposed certain restrictions to protect operators of public transport and their patrons. Our National Working Group on COVID-19 met yesterday with bus operators of the 3 bus lines, and ferry operators to discuss matters in relation to COVID-19. I am advised that they were generally supportive of our measures to protect the lives of our people.

He said the Cabinet remains concerned about allegations that persons are not faithfully complying with the quarantine restrictions.

"We cannot have anyone compromise the health and wellbeing and indeed the life of others. In this regard I must advise that strong penalties including fines of up to $5000 or a term of imprisonment can be imposed on those who fail to comply with the Regulations. I hope that good sense will prevail," said Dr Harris.

"We recognize that these are unusual measures which restrict the free movement of our people. However, we are in an unprecedented time and the dangers that confront our Nation demand that Government takes the serious measures to confront and overcome this pandemic. I emphasize that these strong measures are for 14 days, in the first instance and we shall continue to evaluate and adapt as necessary – as the situation evolves," said Harris who called on all the Churches in the Federation to observe a day of prayer on Sunday 29th March, 2020.