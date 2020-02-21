Plastic Ban: Government gives free Jute, Cotton bags to promote "Go Green Dominica"

The ‘Go-Green Dominica’ initiative introduced by the Labour government is paving the path for the country to become the first climate-resilient nation in the world

The ‘Go-Green Dominica’ initiative introduced by the Labour government is paving the path for the country to become the first climate-resilient nation in the world. Residents are already receiving free Jute and cotton bags to invigorate more limited usage of plastic bags.

Following the complete plastic ban goal, the government of Dominica a week ago announced that it would provide free climate-friendly bags to every single household of the nation.

In the year 2018, the small island nation made a bold move by imposing a ban on all single-use plastic and styrofoam containers. The international community applauded the move as an inspiration to others.

Dominica's residents cheerfully supported this ambitious step of the government. Who have actively adopted the eco-friendly practices as they are already using baskets and boxes for shopping and giving up the usage of single-use plastic containers and straws.

Additionally, the local government is also encouraging the usage of biodegradable packaging and reusable bags by waiving off complete import duty on all these items.

The bags being provided by the government also encourages residents as the slogan says "Help Dominica go plastic bag free by reusing these bags again and again." Nicknamed as "Nature Island" Dominica government's leaflet states "Thank you for helping to preserve our nature island and protect the environment."

Raising awareness among masses, government officials note that Jute is a durable and natural product which also supports the environment as it is entirely bio-degradable - Capable of being decomposed by bacteria or others producing zero pollution - which can be used for several years.

The government also assured that the bags being distributed are ethically sourced and produced. "The bags are completely compliant with the Ethical Trading Initiative Base Code (ETI), which is also a global standard for ethical production."

Many other nations have also taken steps to eliminate the plastic in a certain manner, particularly single-use plastic bags. Still, the Commonwealth of Dominica looks forward to a higher goal in the coming years. The country is aiming to become the world's first climate-resilient country. Along with that, it is also guarding its most valuable tourism industry. This move will also make the country more resilient to devastating hurricanes like the one made landfall in 2017 devastating island's most infrastructure.

Dominica has committed itself to build back better after 2017 so begun comprehensive plastic ban policy. The country is now building a geothermal energy plant. It is also developing a buoyant ecotourism sector. Furthermore, following the pledge of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit nation is also moving forward to become an iconic nation across the world and become the first climate-resilient nation.

The unimaginable goal would be impossible without the support of the internatonal community as after the Hurricane Maria nation suffered complete economic loss. The "Build Back Better" was only possible via the world's leading Citizenship by Investment Programme, which provides an entirely legal, safe and secure path to attain second citizenship of Dominica.