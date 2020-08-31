Sunday, 25th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Justice Dennis Byron to be the sole commissioner to advance efforts of electoral reforms in Dominica

Justice Dennis Byron is declared to serve as the sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reforms in Dominica

Monday, 31st August 2020

Justice Dennis Byron is declared to serve as the sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reforms in Dominica. The announcement was made by the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in his weekly broadcast titled "Anou Palay".

Justice Dennis Byron is the retired chief justice of Supreme court of Organisation of East Caribbean States (OECS) and is also retired chief justice of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that last week the cabinet had approved the appointment of Justice Dennis Byron as the sole commissioner to Dominica's advance efforts towards electoral reforms.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Dr Skerrit added that justice Byron has indicated to commence the exercise in September and he should be in a position to submit the final report by the end of December 2020.

Besides this, Dr Skerrit stated the electoral reforms is a commitment of this government and would be delivered as promised.

"Once sir Dennis submits the report, we can go to the parliament to effect the necessary changes as recommended to move the country forward." added the Prime Minister.

Dr Skerrit referred to the former chief justice as an exceptional commonwealth citizen, he stated that "Sir Dennis is an exceptional commonwealth citizen, OECS and Caribbean citizen, the respect for sir Dennis beyond the Caribbean is excellent and I believe there was no better person that we could find to conduct this exercise." added Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Inspections at the new site of Basseterre High School.
Uncategorised

Fears that new Basseterre High School could cost double

Monday, 31st August 2020

Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2019-04-07 14:21:45Z | | ÿwÿ¶ÿyL1X-H
Uncategorised

Rwanda honours those killed in genocide

Monday, 31st August 2020

Uncategorised

China reports 35 more virus deaths, 573 new cases

Monday, 31st August 2020

A tv grab taken from the World Health Organization website shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a virtual news briefing on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 23, 2020. - The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", WHO chief warned on March 23, 2020, but stressed it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak. (Photo by - / AFP)
Uncategorised

Countries should stop wasting time and fight coronavirus: WHO

Monday, 31st August 2020

Melissa Skerrit invite public to do Christmas shopping from "Santa's Mall"
Uncategorised

Melissa Skerrit invites public to do Christmas shopping from "Santa's Mal...

Monday, 31st August 2020

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

World Leaders condemn Russia's "Barbaric Attack" as Ukraine marks 2 years...

Monday, 31st August 2020