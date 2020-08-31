Justice Dennis Byron to be the sole commissioner to advance efforts of electoral reforms in Dominica

Justice Dennis Byron is declared to serve as the sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reforms in Dominica

Justice Dennis Byron is declared to serve as the sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reforms in Dominica. The announcement was made by the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in his weekly broadcast titled "Anou Palay".

Justice Dennis Byron is the retired chief justice of Supreme court of Organisation of East Caribbean States (OECS) and is also retired chief justice of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that last week the cabinet had approved the appointment of Justice Dennis Byron as the sole commissioner to Dominica's advance efforts towards electoral reforms.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Dr Skerrit added that justice Byron has indicated to commence the exercise in September and he should be in a position to submit the final report by the end of December 2020.

Besides this, Dr Skerrit stated the electoral reforms is a commitment of this government and would be delivered as promised.

"Once sir Dennis submits the report, we can go to the parliament to effect the necessary changes as recommended to move the country forward." added the Prime Minister.

Dr Skerrit referred to the former chief justice as an exceptional commonwealth citizen, he stated that "Sir Dennis is an exceptional commonwealth citizen, OECS and Caribbean citizen, the respect for sir Dennis beyond the Caribbean is excellent and I believe there was no better person that we could find to conduct this exercise." added Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.