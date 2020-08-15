Dominica recorded 100% Covid recovery rate with zero active case

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dominica recorded 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ministry also said that now there is Zero active case and all the confirmed Corona cases have been recovered.

Advertisements

However, Dominica conducted 1535 coronavirus test in which 1517 people show a negative result.

There are still 43 people in GOCD quarantine.

On 22 March 2020, the first case of COVID-19 recorded in Dominica, a 54-year-old man who returned from the United Kingdom. By 25 May 2020, Dominica had 16 cases of coronavirus. A month later, there had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of them cured now, which means Dominica have a 100% recovery rate from coronavirus.

Ministry of health appeal the people of Dominica to follow proper guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as there is zero active case in Dominica till the date. Guidelines are as following:

1. Wear a mask

2. Wash your hands properly

Advertisements

3. Maintain social distancing

Also, Dominica has reopened its borders to international travellers from August 7 onwards and restrict protocols are being followed to keep the country coronavirus free. The testing has been increased to ensure that any suspect is identified quickly and treated on time.

Besides this, it is mandatory for all travellers to get their PCR testing done 72 hours prior to their arrival in the country and it is required for all travellers to fill an online form made available online.

Furthermore, the government has ensured that all travellers give accurate local addresses and observe 14 day home quarantine.

However, Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with about 21 million confirmed cases in 188 countries. More than 750,000 people have lost their lives.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The average number of new cases per day in the US has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil.

Russia became the first country to approve a vaccine against the virus. While a proven coronavirus vaccine would be an epic medical breakthrough, the move raised alarms among scientists because the shots have not been subjected to large-scale testing in humans.