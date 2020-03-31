CIBC FirstCaribbean donates $$ for COVID-19 testing kits

Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean will donate US$250,000 to help countries throughout the to purchase much wanted COVID-19 checking out kits.

The donation could be made via its charitable arm, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation.

The financial institution will make the donation available via its various operating corporations across the Caribbean.

Chief Executive Officer of the bank and Chair of the muse Colette Delaney made the statement noting: “checking out was one of the important weapons within the arsenal towards the spread of the disease”.

She added: “Community spread is one of the main approaches the virus is transmitted and trying out is prime to identify, isolate and treat those affected and restriction its spread”.

Delaney thanked the region’s public health leadership, medical professionals and frontline people and others involved within the crucial ma erpiece of keeping our groups secure and functioning all through this challenging time.

The donation follows the financial institution’s latest journals of a collection of remedy assistance to eligible customers including 6 months payment moratoria on present loans and mortgages, Temporary revolving or operating capital financing alternatives for our Corporate Banking and Business Banking customers, A special waiver of late payment costs and default hobby to all eligible Retail, Business, Banking, Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Management Clients effective for the six-month moratorium length for existing loans and mortgages, Credit cardholders r tically benefitting from a payment waiver for 3 months based totally on their current account standing.

Delaney referred to: “Our reaction has been in the spirit of partnership that has always ex ted between the bank and the humans of the area. This two-pronged approach has allowed us to not simplest make a contribution to the countrywide reaction in every one of the countries in which we operate but to help our customers who're affected directly”.

She also referred to that many of the bank’s body of workers were seleselectedmake personal donations to th diverse re ef programmes of their islands across the Caribbean and thanked them for their generosity.

“Our employees are acknowledged for their calm and expert reaction, in particular in a crisis. We thank them for their generosity and dedication to continuing to offer carrier to our customers in these maximum uncommon of circumstances.”